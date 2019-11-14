|
|
Max Recone
It is with great sadness we share Max Robert Recone, Fairfield resident at The Ridge, born on May 31, 1955 in Buffalo NY, left us on October 16, 2019. Like his favorite book, Max was a titan. A leading mind of the skin and tanning industry, Max was voted Tanning Industry Person of the Year 2005, 2010, 2011 and 2016.
Max was a consumer products executive and entrepreneur. He began his professional career in 1977 with Playtex where he rose to become President of Playtex Consumer Products Division. In 1993 he led the private equity-backed management buyout of Sun Pharmaceuticals. In 2000 he led the private equity-backed management buyout of California Tan from Playtex. Max was CEO of both. In 2006 he founded MR International a leader in tanning and skin and heath & wellness products & lifestyle.
Among Max's numerous awards and commendations for community and business he earned a Ellis Island Humanitarian Medal of Honor. Max is survived by his wife Lorna Buzelle Recone whom he called Doonebugs - she called him Tuna, his sister Darlene whom he adored and her husband Kevin, and his brother Ron Jones. As well, Max is survived by his four nephews Matthew, Justin, Gerald and Zachary and seven great nieces and eight great nephews. Max loved his family.
Max was a fascinating and fascinated person who spoke thoughtfully and knowledgeably on everything from politics to current culture. His curiosity about people was real and when he turned his attention to you - you had a friend for life. Max was a friend to so many. Max could be seen driving around in his Dodge Ram truck with his beloved two big dogs saying hi and chatting with everyone.
Max loved The Buffalo Bills, pork chops cooked to hockey pucks, his nephew Easton, his group of friends both at Grey Goose and the Little Goose, his dogs Sir Charles and Isabella Catherine, Frank Sinatra, Jack Daniels and water on the rocks, Lady Gaga, design and architecture, animals and wildlife, a cozy fire, RV rock bus road trips, muscle cars and trucks, history, biographies, art, bawdy jokes, his Doonebugs baking, entertaining, poker, The United States of America.
Max is predeceased by his father Bill and his mother Esther.
Please join us at the Grey Goose on November 17th 2019 at 2:00 PM where will be celebrating his life and sharing marvelous stories. RSVP to Milissa Gorman at 203.981.5004.
The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to BID FLUFFY DOG RESCUE — https://bigfluffydogs.com
Published in Westport News on Nov. 22, 2019