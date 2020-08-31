Maxima Trambert

Maxima Marguerite

Trambert

Maxima Marguerite Trambert, the widow of Harry L. Trambert, MD, died on July 4, 2020, at the age of 96. She grew up in what is now Israel. Her father, Dr. Jacob David, was a pioneer physician in the Galilee.

Educated at the Reali School in Haifa, she went on to study at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, where she got her Master's degree in physical chemistry with distinction (Optime Sustinuit).

In Toronto, Canada, she was in charge of the chemistry laboratory at Women's College Hospital and moved on to research work at the Banting Institute. She continued being involved in research at Israel Zion Hospital (later renamed Maimonides Hospital) in Brooklyn. She participated in 3 publications from the Banting Institute and Israel Zion Hospital.

With her husband, she moved to Norwalk, Connecticut, where he opened an office for the practice of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

As her children grew up, she worked toward and obtained a Teaching Certificate from Fairfield University. She taught Chemistry at Staples High school in the 1970's and 1980's, where a number of her students were recognized by the Connecticut Chemistry Society for their high standing in state competitions. She was very active in the Norwalk Chapter of Hadassah.

Maxima is survived by her three children, Jonathan Trambert (Dovelet Shashou) of Riverdale, NY; Ann Trambert (Chris Lewis) of West Hartford, CT; Michael Trambert (Jacquelyn Klein-Brown) of Santa Barbara, CA; and five grandchildren: Steven, Emily, Jacob, Talia, and Sarah. Maxima was buried in Santa Barbara, CA, next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hadassah Hospital, in the form of memorial certificates.



