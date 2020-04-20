|
Kenneth S. Olshan &
Patricia E. Olshan
Kenneth S. Olshan, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wells, Rich, Greene Advertising died last week at his home in Redding, Connecticut, he was 87. His wife of 65 years, Paticia E. Olshan died three days later, also at their home, she was 84. Both died from complications related to COVID-19. Mr. and Mrs. Olshan had been residents of Redding since 1986.
Mr. Olshan, who's first job in New York was in the mail room at B.B.D.O. advertising in 1957, was made Chairman of Wells Rich Greene in 1981. While at W.R.G. he oversaw the development of many iconic campaigns, including "Flick My Bic" (Bic Lighters), "Plop Plop Fizz Fizz" (Alka-Seltzer) and perhaps the longest living one, "I Love New York", which is still being used today. He graduated from Indiana University in 1954.
In addition to raising their three children, Mrs. Olshan graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1984 and worked as an oral historian for several years. She sat on charitable boards including the Babies Heart Fund Annual Gala, and worked at the Yorkville Volunteer Center.
After retiring from WRG in 1995, Mr. Olshan sat on numerous corporate boards including Saatchi & Saatchi, Charming Shoppes (including Lane Bryant) and Footstar. The Olshans were dedicated to charitable organizations such as the Central Park Conservancy, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and The UJA Federation, of which Mr. Olshan was named as Marketing Man of the Year in 1992. Mr. Olshan served on the boards of the Westport Public Library, the Mark Twain Library in Redding, and Temple B'Nai Chaim, also in Redding.
From 2006-2009. Mr. Olshan partnered with his daughter, becoming Business Manager at her restaurant, Margot Cafe and Wine Bar in Stamford, CT. His favorite thing to do was select and feature boutique wines from all over the world.
Mr. Olshan was born in Evansville Indiana on July 15,1932, to Harry and Ethel Olshan. He was predeceased by his brother Larry Olshan in 1991. Mrs. Olshan, or Patsy as she was known, was born in Indianapolis Indiana on February 26, 1936 to Ruth and Sidney Shane.
She was predeceased by her sister, Carold Shane King in 2013, and survived by her brother Stephen Shane of Oakland, California.
Patsy and Ken met at Indiana University in 1951. She was a senior in high school about to matriculate into IU. He was studying journalism at the university. They decided to get married a year later when Ken graduated and was drafted into the military. In 1956, they decided to seek their fortune in New York City.
They moved to Westport in 1970 because they wanted to raise their children in a place where they could ride bikes, play baseball and go to good public schools. When they became empty nesters, they relocated to an estate on Sanfordtown Road in Redding.
In their remaining years, they resided at the Meadow Ridge Senior Living Community. Sadly, it was during this time that Patsy began to suffer from dementia. Ken loved Patsy as much as any man loved any woman. He cared for her, protected her and comforted her as her mind drifted away. In a beautiful twist, neither had to suffer the pain of the other's loss.
Ken had a great sense of humor, an adventurous spirit and an insatiable intellectual curiosity that burned bright until the end. Patsy was known for her charm, intelligence, and most of all, her ability to talk to anyone and make them feel interesting. She knew everything about the people in her life, from her children's friends to the CEO's of international corporations. She brightened every room she walked into.
Patsy and Ken leave behind three children; Margot Olshan of Brooklyn, New York, Matthew Olshan and John Olshan, both of Stamford, Connecticut. They had two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, a grandson-in-law, plus their faithful dog Butch.
A memorial will be held when social gatherings are permitted.
In lieu of flowers, The Olshan family requests donations be made to Indiana University School of Medicine to support Alzheimer's Disease Research in Neurology. Please make memorial gifts payable to "IU Foundation" and mail to IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072, and indicate "In memory of Kenneth and Patricia Olshan" on the gift.
Donations may be made online to: https://www.myiu.org/one-time-gift.
Where it says "Write in gift area," please type "Alzheimer's Disease Research in Neurology.
Published in Westport News on Apr. 24, 2020