Patricia McCarthy
1943 - 2020
Patricia M. McCarthy
Patricia M. McCarthy, a longtime resident of Westport, died on May 31 at Norwalk Hospital. She was 76.
Born in Pittsfield, MA, Patricia graduated from Staples High School in 1961 and Carlow University in 1965. She began her career as a speech pathologist in Baltimore, lived abroad for several years and raised two children. In 1989, Patricia turned her love of books into a business, co-founding Cornell & McCarthy, an agency that represented illustrators specializing in artwork for children's books. With her co-founder Merial Cornell, Patricia was excited to form a women-owned business, run out of Patricia's Westport home, that allowed her to work with artists she loved and gave her the flexibility to care for her children. Patrica retired from the business in 2014.
She is survived by daughter Shannon McCarthy and her husband Justin Pirrello of Milford, CT; her son, Ryan McCarthy and his wife Eva of Brooklyn, New York; her sister, Peggy Monsarrat and her husband Grant of Easton, CT; her brother John B. O'Neil and his wife Kerry Arnold of Pinehurst, N.C.; and nieces and nephews, Collin Monsarrat, Danielle Robert, Alison Kuffel and Carey O'Neil-Tannehill.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc., an organization that helps single mothers.

Published in Westport-News & Connecticut Post & Fairfield Citizen on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
