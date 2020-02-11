|
|
Paul Michael Matik
Paul Michael Matik, "Mickey", age 82 of Weston and Westport, CT, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Fairfield County Hospice House in Stamford, CT. Mr. Matik was born in Bronx, NY, son of the late George and Lillian Matik.
Mickey spent his childhood in the Bronx before attending, Columbus High School and then achieving a B.S. in Accounting from Pace University. Following graduation, Mickey worked for Olivetti in Rochester, NY, where he launched his highly successful sales career. From Rochester, he moved to Simsbury, CT, and later settled in Weston, honing his skills at Vener Associates, selling upscale ski equipment and apparel. Later career opportunities took Mickey to New York City where he became an Executive with Hygiene Industries, a home furnishings concern of Nabisco Brands, Inc. He next took his expertise to ExCell Home Fashions, and was responsible for all domestic sales from small boutiques to the largest mass merchant retailers. After years of corporate sales, Mickey aspired to have his own brand and founded Design Cottage, where he created and marketed his line of home furnishings which he later sold to Barth & Dreyfuss of California, Inc. Mickey's final business achievement was the creation of Glenhil, a highly successful importer and supplier of home accessories. It was here, that Mickey's keen eye for design brought the taste level of department store customers to the mass merchant arena.
Mickey loved all sports, but especially the New York Giants, New York Mets and UCONN Women's Basketball. He was a founding member of the Boys Of Summer Softball Team (BOSS) in Westport, and treasured Sunday mornings on the mound spent with many local friends. In addition, his ties to his Bronx childhood friends rekindled in recent years through regular get-togethers in their original neighborhood recanting stories from the Pelham Parkway Times.
Mickey is survived by his beloved wife Fran of 59 years, devoted children, Leslie Hahn (Arthur), Amy Berkin (Michael), David Matik (Libia), Scott Matik (Boadicea), his adored grandchildren; Jesse and Sam, Lily and Drew, James and Nicholas, Peyton, Talia and Cooper. Mickey was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Feiner.
Services were held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT, with interment following at Temple Israel Cemetery, 225 Richards Ave, Norwalk, CT. Shiva will be observed at the home of Amy Berkin in Weston, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to; Fairfield County Hospice House and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com
Published in Westport News on Feb. 14, 2020