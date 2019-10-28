|
Peter Henry Greenberg
Peter Greenberg, age 25 of Westport, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Peter, a lifelong resident of Westport, graduated from Staples High School, earned an AA from Landmark College in Putney, VT and a BA from Manhattanville College in Westchester, NY. He is survived by his parents, Jay and Susan Greenberg, sister Flora Greenberg, grandmother Edith Rosenbaum and a large and loving extended family. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT, with interment following at Temple Israel Cemetery, 225 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Shiva will be observed at the Greenberg residence from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. until Wednesday, October 30. Contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Scholarships at Landmark College, 19 River Road South, Putney, VT 05346. Please visit: https://www.landmark.edu/giving
Published in Westport News on Nov. 1, 2019