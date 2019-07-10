Peter John MacLean

Peter John MacLean, of South Dennis, MA, was born on December 12, 1953 to Alexander and Barbara (Phelan) MacLean. He passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by his family after a 4 year battle against glioblastoma. Peter remained optimistic throughout this journey and touched all those he met along the way. He was born in Boston and lived in Belmont, MA before moving to and being raised in Westport, CT. Peter was a bartender for many years at The Black Duck Café before becoming a finish carpenter. He married Mary (Johnson) with whom they raised their 2 beautiful daughters, Kelly and Brooke in Fairfield, CT and then fulfilled a dream of moving to Cape Cod for his next chapter.

Peter worked for Shepley Wood Products until his diagnosis. He remained positive and stayed busy at the Livestrong Program at the Cape Cod Y, and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity Restore.

He loved the Red Sox, Cape Cod Baseball League, boating, cars, dinners at the beach, but above all else, loved spending time with his family.

Peter is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary of South Dennis, MA and his daughters Kelly of Newton, MA and Brooke of Portland, ME. In addition, he is survived by his sister Marcia McLeod and her husband David; brothers Joe MacLean; Sandy MacLean and his wife Jill. Peter was also close to his in-laws Joyce and Brian Zukauskas, Paul Johnson and Peter and Carol Johnson as well as his many nieces and nephews. Peter shared a close bond with his father-in-law Matthew Johnson of Yarmouth Port, MA.

A Mass will be held for Peter at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th at St Anthony of Padua Church, 149 S. Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT 06824, followed by a gathering to honor Peter's life at the Gaelic American Club at 74 Beach Road, Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity, www.habitat.org/support. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com Published in Westport News from July 11 to July 12, 2019