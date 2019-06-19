Philip C. Amarante

June 15, 1929 - June 15, 2019Philip C. Amarante of Stamford, CT—a former longtime resident of Westport—died on Saturday, June 15th on his 90th birthday.

An early technology executive, Phil culminated his business career as the Vice President and National Sales Manager for the Olivetti Corporation of America in New York City. He later became an Olivetti independent sales agent and was in the first wave of professionals to learn computer coding.

Though Phil had a traditional business career, his leanings as a young man were in the creative realm. He attended Yale University as a talented art student and also trained as an opera singer. While serving in the allied military occupation of West Germany after World War II, his fellow soldiers were headed to business, and he decided to follow suit. He finished his education at the University of Connecticut and went the corporate route.

Later in life Phil began singing again, taking the stage at leading New York City jazz clubs, and forming his own highly acclaimed band, Manhattan Jazz, that was hired for major New York City corporate and social events. His band included renowned music professionals, including Kuni Mikami—who also toured with the Lionel Hampton Band. Right up until his death Phil was very active: driving into New York City twice a week to sing at the Kitano Hotel and attending social dances two other nights in Westchester.

Phil was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Georgia Sheridan Goode, in 1994. He is survived by his three children: Kathryn Sollmann of Wilton, CT; Lisa Doherty of South Barrington, IL and Philip Amarante, Jr. of Short Hills, NJ. He also is survived by six grandchildren: Caroline and Gracyn Sollmann; Melissa McGill and Charlotte Barrett; and Jack and Roger Amarante.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 10am at the Church of the Assumption in Westport. Published in Westport News on June 19, 2019