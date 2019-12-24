Home

Richard Alan Bennett
After a long, courageous battle with leukemia, Richard Alan Bennett passed away on December 14, 2019. He was 73. Richard was born to Helen and Richard Lester in Philadelphia, PA in 1946. He graduated from Drexel University in 1968.
Lesley Anderson and Richard were happily married and made a beautiful home in Bridgeport, CT. Richard was very proud of his children, Richard Luke and Carissa Marie, and loved spending time with his grandchildren, Menna, Richard Nelson, Getty Holt, and Alexander Alan. Golfing with his friends brought Richard great joy.
He was known for his integrity and ingenuity as a hard-working Civil Engineer. He built a successful firm in Westport, CT and enjoyed strong relationships within the community. He was a volunteer for many years in organizations such as Pop Warner Football, the Rotary Club, and the Westport Sons of Italy.
Richard is survived by his wife; two children; daughter-in-law, Janaiha; grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert and Steven Bennett, and their families.
On December 18th, Richard's fourth grandson, Rhys Arthur Bennett, was born.
A gathering in Richard's memory is planned for February 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Youth Leadership Foundation (https://www.helpingkids.org/in-honor-of-richard-a-bennett).
Published in Westport News on Dec. 27, 2019
