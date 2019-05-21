Richard M. Altman

Richard M. Altman, age 78 of Westport, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. Mr. Altman was born in Rockville Center, NY, a son of the late Jack and Sylvia Altman.

Mr. Altman grew up in Hewlett Harbor, NY and attended the Salisbury School in Salisbury, CT. He graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY with a B.S. degree in Economics in 1963. His first career was in the textile industry where he served as an executive at Beaunit Corporation and then completed one of the first leveraged buy-outs purchasing what then became Beaunit Fabrics Corporation. After a number of years at the helm of Beaunit Fabrics, Mr. Altman was recruited by Burlington Industries to become president of one of its divisions. Burlington purchased Beaunit and Mr. Altman then served as an executive of Burlington.

For his second career, Mr. Altman became a real estate developer and contractor building and renovating many homes in Weston/Westport and surrounding areas. He was highly respected for his vision and ability to collaborate with his clients and across disciplines to complete beautiful homes. He will be remembered for his calm demeanor and positive outlook.

Mr. Altman had numerous hobbies and passions. He was an avid boater and fisherman and was never as happy as when he was out on the sea sharing his love with others. He was an accomplished hot air balloon pilot and horseman. He never met a dog he didn't like, and they loved him back. He loved to ride his bicycle, SCUBA dive, read, go out for meals and shows, all spending time with his beloved family and friends.

Richard is survived by his devoted children, Elizabeth Altman and her stepchildren Adam Schecter and Erica Schecter, and Michael Altman; dear siblings Wendy Shalen and her husband Stephen, and Herbert Altman; loving longtime companion Marlene Cohn and her daughters Laurie Costantino and her husband Peter, and Elizabeth Hausman and her husband James and their families; and nieces and nephews Samantha Pugh and her husband Brad, Luke Shalen, Lawrence Altman and his wife Joan, and Jeffrey Altman and his wife Beatrice Veschetti. Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia and their son-in-law Mitchell Schecter. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT, with interment at Temple Israel Cemetery, 225 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Shiva was observed in Waccabuc, NY and Framingham, MA. Memorial contribution may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/RichardAltman.