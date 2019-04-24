Westport News Obituaries
|
Richard Brezovec


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Brezovec Obituary
Richard L. Brezovec
October 27, 1948 - April 21, 2019Richard (Dick) L. Brezovec, age 70, a longtime resident of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease, Sunday, April 21, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Ignatius and A. Katherine (Rutherford) Brezovec. Dick was a 1966 graduate of Milton Hershey School and received his accounting degree from Elizabethtown College, Pennsylvania in 1970. From intern to retirement, Dick earned his CPA, then became a partner in 1981 during his 37-year career with EY.
Dick loved golf, tennis, biking, boating, was an avid reader and had incredible wit. He especially enjoyed long walks along the beach. He had a passion for all kinds of music. Above all was his love for his family; he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Carol, his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Jamie, Matthew and Jennifer, his grandchildren Jared, Jordan, Nathan, Aaron and Annabelle; his sister Kate and brother Jim.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd at the Inn at Longshore, 260 Compo Road South, Westport, Connecticut 06880.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s: . You may share your memories of Dick at: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/richard-brezovec/607
Published in Westport News on Apr. 24, 2019
