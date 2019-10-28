Home

Richard Allen Denholtz
Richard Allen Denholtz, a Westport resident for more than 60 years, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 15th, 2019, at the age of 87.
A talented entrepreneur, a pioneering marketing executive and, in his later years, a passionate sculptor, Richard will be profoundly missed by close friends and family who adored him for his big personality, for his warm sense of humor and for his enormous capacity to love.
Richard is survived by his wife Jean, sons Peter and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Sorel, granddaughters Jordan and Tessa, brother Robert, sister-in-law Ellen and an extensive array of first and second cousins. In lieu of flowers, please take a walk with someone you love on Compo Beach and/or send donations to one of two organizations that were particularly near and dear to Richard's heart, the American Diabetes Association and the Hole in the Wall Gang.
Published in Westport News on Nov. 1, 2019
