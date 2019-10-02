|
Richard L. Roule
Richard L Roule passed away on Sept 18, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia, a few weeks after celebrating his 87th birthday.
A Westport resident for nearly sixty years, Richard was born and raised in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, to second generation Italian immigrants. He joined the United States Air Force at age 18, and was stationed at Burtonwood in northern England where he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Wilson.
After the birth of their first son, they relocated stateside, and over the years Richard brought his technical and communications prowess to organizations such as the US Army Signal Corps/School, STELMA, CBS Laboratories, American Banknote/Holographics, JDSU, Label Systems, and eventually his own consulting company. He travelled the world, in times of peace and war, but was always happy to return to the sanctuary of his home and life with Margo and the boys.
In 2007, he was devastated by the loss of his dear Margo, and though he suffered medical setbacks in recent years, he battled back again and again to be strong in body and spirit, and learned to make the most of his later life with fitness classes and yoga at the Senior Center, going out for a drive to the beach or to get his favorite ice cream or a smoothie. He found great joy meditating on the beautiful English garden he and Margo built together rock by rock over the years, watching the birds and the butterflies and the seasons come and go. He will be remembered as a charming, gentle man with a sporty sense of style and cheeky sense of humor.
He is survived by sister Armida; sons Paul, Mark, Luke, and Christopher; grandsons Eliott, Jonas, and Dylan. He is predeceased by wife Margaret and siblings Anita, Donald, and Gary.
The family requests that any gifts be made to the Aspetuck Land Trust in Richard's memory.
Published in Westport News on Oct. 4, 2019