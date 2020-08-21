1/
Richard Schwaeber
Richard Schwaeber
Richard Schwaeber of Westport, CT age 87 died peacefully on August 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife Beulah of almost 67 years, daughter Andrea and two sons Robert and Wayne.
He was born in New York City, NY to the late Arthur and Evelyn Schwaeber. Richard was a graduate of NYU and had his own CPA firm for over 65 years. He was a resident of Westport for 24 years and was an avid classic car lover. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, antiquing and sitting by the water at Compo Beach.
He is survived by his loving wife, three children, nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and was predeceased by his son Jeffrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.



Published in Westport-News & Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
