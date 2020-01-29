|
Rita Albert Zavidow
Rita Albert Zavidow, 97, of Westport, wife of the late Herbert R. Zavidow, passed gently Monday, January 27 at the Carolton Hospital in Fairfield.
Born in 1923 the daughter of the late Samuel Albert and Stephanie Teller Albert, she was a lifelong resident of Fairfield County, growing up in Norwalk, raising family in Greenwich and a Westport denizen for the last 40 years.
Mrs. Zavidow was a graduate of Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing becoming a Registered Nurse and served as a World War II US Army Surgical Nurse earning the rank of Lieutenant. Later, in the midst of family-raising, she exercised her creative passion by becoming a talented interior designer, with a specialization in color and wallpaper design consulting.
With her husband and continuing after his death, she traveled extensively around the world and, with her eye for beauty, built a collection of artistic treasures, particularly from several Asian and Pacific Rim countries.
She was a woman of great intelligence and style, with a larger than life personality. But her greatest gift was her generosity of heart: she became the "second mother," trusted friend and confidante to men and women of all generations. In the words of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly." Rita Zavidow had 20-20 vision.
She is survived by her one daughter, Marilyn Zavidow of Westport and a loving extended family of friends and relations including, Carole and Tony Mazzarella of Westport, Susan Silver of Fairfield, Stephen Pratt of Westport, Susan Lucks of New York City, Ann and Jack Dillon of Torrington, Jeffrey Earls of Black Rock, Terry Lupo of Norwalk and the remarkably kind and loving caregivers of the Carolton Hospital's West Wing.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, January 30th in Beth Israel Cemetery, Richards Avenue, Norwalk. A Memorial Celebration is planned for May 2020 in Westport.
Published in Westport News on Jan. 31, 2020