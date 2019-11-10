Home

Robert Burd Obituary
Dr. Robert M. Burd
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Robert M. Burd due to complications from a catastrophic fall he suffered in Sarasota, FL, where he was living with his beloved wife Alice. He was 82.
Robert and Alice Burd were residents of Westport for 44 years. He was a distinguished physician in Fairfield and Bridgeport since 1969, when he joined Dr. Milton Cooper's practice.
With Dr. Cooper, he built up a thriving practice, which is now known as the Medical Specialists of Fairfield. As well as caring for internal medicine patients, he specialized in hematology and oncology. He served as the Chief of the Department of Hematology at St. Vincent's Medical Center for over 20 years.
Dr. Burd practiced medicine the old-fashioned way, by getting to know his patients and really listening to them.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Alice of 55 years; his sons, Russell and Stephen; his brother, Murray; and his granddaughters, Hannah and Leah.
Donations in memory of Dr. Burd can be made to Temple Israel at 14 Coleytown Rd., Westport, CT 06880, or at 3 International Drive, Rye Brook, NY 10573, or the .
Published in Westport News on Nov. 15, 2019
