On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, the immortal soul of Robin Weed Whitbread quietly and gently relinquished the bond with its earthly container.
Born in Westport, CT, the only daughter to Fred and Margaret (Peg) McBeth Weed. Graduating from Southern Connecticut State University, Robin worked in the office of a number of Insurance Firms (no free advertising) over the years. She married Edward Whitbread in February 1977 and they produced one child, their son Michael Whitbread.
A self-described "Beach Bum", Robin loved to swim in the ocean and relax by the seashore. Her only other wish was a simple one, to be surrounded by her family, close friends and, of course, her dogs.
Robins' memory lives on with her son Michael and his longtime girlfriend Gabby, a cousin David Wallace of Ansonia, CT, her oldest and dearest friend Regina Kiska of Westport, CT, step son Robert Whitbread of Fairfield, CT, step daughter-in-law Kathleen Whitbread and step grandsons Matthew and Samuel Whitbread, step granddaughter Allie Currier, and friend Robert Wright of Greenwood, DE.
Funeral services have already taken place. The family was compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Westport News on May 1, 2019
