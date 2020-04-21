|
Sandra Goodman
Sandra Goodman, 85, of Westport, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home. Sandra was born in Brooklyn, NY to Ruth and Benjamin Kolodny. She attended Franklin K. Lane High School and graduated Cum Laude in 1954 with a degree in education from Queens College. After graduation Sandra was an elementary school teacher working with Down Syndrome Children. She met her husband Leonard Fuchs and they married in 1955 having three children, Steven Fuchs (New York City), Lori Fuchs Meyers (Montclair, NJ) and Richard Fuchs (Laguna Beach, CA).
Sandra and her family moved to Westport, CT in 1975 and was a 45-year resident where she spent the rest of her life. Shortly after moving to Westport she joined the Real Estate community, becoming one of the top brokers in town for more than three decades. She was an avid movie goer rarely missing any nominated picture.
After a long and successful career, Sandra retired to travel and explore with her husband David and spend time with her children and grandchildren. In retirement she was an active member of the Westport Retirement Center getting together with her remaining close group of friends. . Sandra is survived by her husband David Benjamin, her son Steven Fuchs of New York, NY, her daughter Lori Fuchs Meyers of Montclair, NJ (son-in-law Adam Meyers) and son Richard Fuchs of Laguna Beach, CA (daughter-in-law Margaux G Fuchs). She was the loving grandmother to Harrison Benjamin Fuchs of Laguna Beach, CA and Lee Philip Meyers of Montclair, NJ. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service at Beth David Cemetery next to her parents Ruth and Benjamin.
Published in Westport News on Apr. 24, 2020