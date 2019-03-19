Sandra Klein

Sandra Bangilsdorf Klein, a resident of Westport, CT for 52 years, died in hospice care in Norwalk, CT on Saturday, surrounded by family. She was 87.

Sandra Klein was born in 1931 in New York City, the only child of Florence and Harry Bangilsdorf, who was a tax lawyer. Raised in the Bronx, Sandra moved to Binghamton, NY at age 11. She received her B.F.A. from Cornell University in 1953. While a senior at Cornell, Sandra entered Vogue magazine's prestigious Prix de Paris Contest for original content, essay and design, and received a top award that helped launch her career in advertising.

Mrs. Klein became a successful copywriter at top ad agencies in New York City, including J. Walter Thompson, Grey, and Norman, Craig & Kummel, from 1954 to 1966. During this time, Sandra worked on many ad campaigns for major brands including Revlon and Brillo. She was also a speechwriter for Hubert Humphrey and, in 1964, received a personal note of gratitude from Humphrey for her work.

Mrs. Klein moved from New York City to Westport, CT in 1966 to raise her two sons, Dana and Jonathan. In 1969, she became the published co-author of Teen Cuisine: A Beginner's Guide to French Cooking, illustrated by '60s pop artist Peter Max.

In 1957 Sandra married Jerome J. Klein, M.D., who practiced internal medicine at Norwalk Medical Group for 37 years. The two were married for 20 years. In 1988, she married Henri Addor of Lausanne, Switzerland, who remained Sandra's devoted, loving husband for the past 30 years.

Mrs. Klein is survived by Mr. Addor; her two sons Dana Klein and his wife Sonya of Darien, CT and Jonathan Klein and his wife Ellen Petri of Concord, MA. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Rachel, Elana, Hannah and Harrison Klein.

The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Abraham L Green and Son Funeral Home: 88 Beach Rd in Fairfield. Published in Westport News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary