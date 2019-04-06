Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Morgan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah Morgan

Sarah Morgan (nee Field) was born March 16th 1937, in New York City, daughter of William Hill Field, V and Margaret Treadwell Field, the middle of three children. The family, when 'Sukey' was small, moved to Greens Farms Connecticut, where they lived in a rambling house on Clapboard Hill Road with an artist's studio at the back, where her aunt, the artist Helen Treadwell, lived and worked. Sarah attended Staples High School, then Vassar College and University of Chicago, where she received a BsC and where she worked in a biochemistry lab. It was here she became an early advocate of nutritional supplements for holistic health. In Chicago also she married Robert Lynn Moxham, a Geology graduate student. The couple moved to Winnipeg then to upstate New York, where they co-founded the Montessori School of Albany. Sarah's husband joined the United Nations Development Programme in 1967 and they, with their children, lived in Liberia, Myanmar and Chile. Sarah traveled extensively in each of these countries, exploring local cultures, making lifelong friendships. In 1977 Sarah and her husband parted; Sarah returned to New York State and to Montessori teaching 1978-1985. In 1987 she and her second husband (Charles Nott) moved to the upstate village of Greenwich, NY where she established a retreat center at her home and on the 150 acres of surrounding land. Soul Space on Ray Road hosted workshops, gatherings, and student groups for the next thirty years. Sarah raised goats and chickens, and even built a stone labyrinth on the back lawn. She was a sparkling funny person who loved people; a gentle listener, she befriended many young people, becoming a confidante and a cheerleader for their dreams. But as an introvert, Sarah also treasured solo canoe camping expeditions in the remote Adirondack lakes, where she drew spiritual sustenance from nature and from the native ancestral inheritance of the First Nation people. In 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer She bore her illness with equanimity, and died in the early hours of March 7th, 2019 in Santa Monica, CA. Sarah is survived by her brother Richard Treadwell Field of Newark DE, her sister Katharine Elsworth Field Graves of Westport CT, and her former sister-in-law (and oldest friend) Mary Knauth Field. Also her three children Christina Wright Moxham Harrington (and partner Becky), Neil Campbell Moxham (and partner Nancy), and Kate Elsworth Moxham Ryder (and husband Douglas). Grandchildren Amanda Harris (and partner Leon), Colton Moffitt (and partner Rose), Rylee Moxham and Imogen Ryder; also great-grandson Leeland Parker. She also leaves stepchildren Debbie Nott, Betsy Knott and Stephen Nott. Among the many she 'adopted' are Thet Thet Hlaing, Chit Ko Ko, Lee Smith Gleiser, William Haight, and Norah MacLeod. Memorial service Greens Farms Congregational Church, Monday 15 April, 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to , which combats poverty around the world by providing livestock and training to struggling communities. (https://www.heifer.org) Published in Westport News on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries