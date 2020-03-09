|
|
Seth Konheim
Seth Konheim, age 57 of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 6, 2020. Seth was born in Yorktown Heights, NY, a son of the late Alan and Carol Konheim. Seth is survived by his beloved wife Beth Konheim, his devoted children Madelyn and David, his brothers Keith and Jay and their families, his mother-in-law Marie Finn and her late husband Mike, his brother-in-law Michael Finn and his family, his many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his dog Chase. Seth loved skiing with his friends, going to the beach with his family, playing with his dog and going for a swim with his kids in the pool. Seth was an avid runner, completing both the NY and the Boston marathons. He worked at Lehman Brothers for over 20 years and most recently at Bank of New York Mellon in New York City. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. Shiva was observed at the Konheim residence in Westport, CT. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.mskcc.org or to The at . For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Westport News on Mar. 13, 2020