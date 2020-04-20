|
Shelly Lipsett
Shelly Michael Lipsett, a longtime Westport, CT resident, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital following a short illness. He was 81 years old.
Shelly was born in Jamestown, NY in 1938, the son of Betty and Julius Lipsett. Shelly grew up in New York City and attended Riverdale Country School. Shelly also attended the University of Vermont before joining the family business, Lipsett Industries, a New York based demolition and construction company, where he worked for his entire career ultimately becoming the CEO.
Shelly was a devoted husband of fifty-five years to his loving wife Susan and a caring father to his daughters Robin and Debbie. His real joy were his four grandchildren, Hannah and Benny Berggren and Abigail and Charlie Mottur, who lovingly called him "Bud". He proudly attended their sporting events, dance recitals and school events and made sure to check on them every day.
Shelly was an active member of the Westport "Y's Men". He enjoyed spending time with his friends, listening to speakers and especially the dinners at the beach. His time with the Y's Men ignited another passion…bridge. He and his partners would travel around Fairfield County for bridge games wherever and whenever they could find them.
Shelly is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters and sons-in-law Robin and Brad Berggren of Westport, CT, Debbie and Peter Mottur of Portsmouth, RI, grandchildren Hannah and Benny Berggren and Abigail and Charlie Mottur. He was predeceased by his sister Audrey Goldberg.
There will be a private burial and a celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shelly's name to:
Westport Center for Senior Activities
21 Imperial Ave.
Westport, CT 06880
Published in Westport News on Apr. 24, 2020