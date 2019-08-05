|
|
Shivaun Mahony
SHIVAUN MAHONY, June, 1955-July, 2019. Beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Shivaun died of breast cancer last week after a long and arduous struggle. She spent most of her life in CT (Westport), CA and NYC. She loved to travel and loved adventures. She was a longtime student of the Diamond Approach, a contemporary spiritual path of human realization and development. She joined an ongoing group in NYC in 2002 and began studying with the founder of the teaching, A.H. Almaas, in 2011. Shivaun was a cherished member of the Diamond Heart community, forming deep relationships that enriched her life. Survivors include her only son, Keith Coulston in NYC, as well as 3 sisters, Nicola and Kerry in CT and Moira in England , 4 nieces, Corey, Devon, Briana and Anna, and 1 nephew, Jack. Shivaun was predeceased by both parents, Brian and Ruth Mahony, longtime residents of Westport. Cremation and Memorial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT in honor of her wonderful caregivers.
Published in Westport News on Aug. 9, 2019