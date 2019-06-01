Steffi Friedman

Prominent Westport sculptor Steffi Friedman passed away quietly in her sleep on May 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving children, grandson and caregivers. Steffi had been a Westport resident since 1952 and took part in innumerable community activities. She was best known for her artistic talent and love of teaching. Her sculpture was in private, public and museum collections worldwide. In Westport, her sculpture can be viewed in the courtyard at Temple Israel. Steffi was born in Berlin, Germany in 1925. Much information about her early life and that of her family can be found in the material she donated to the archives of the Jewish Museum in Berlin and the interview she did with the Shoah Foundation. Along with her parents and sister, she was able to leave Germany two weeks before Kristallnacht. She lived in Amsterdam and Panama before immigrating to Kew Gardens, New York. She graduated from the Pratt Institute and worked as a commercial artist prior to marrying and moving to Connecticut. Among other activities, she is a past President of the Connecticut Society of Sculptors and volunteer teacher at Neighborhood Studios in Bridgeport. In recent years, she was most proud of her Neighborhood Studio pupils and the positive affect she was able to have on their lives. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Friedman and her sister Edith Hecht. She is survived by three children, Margie, a TV and documentary producer, Larry, a physician and Gerry an attorney (all Staples graduates) and Kenny, a grandson. Donations in her memory can be made to Neighborhood Studios of Bridgeport or Temple Israel in Westport. Services were held on June 2, 2019 at Temple Israel Cemetery. Published in Westport News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary