Dr. Stuart Aaron

Dr. Stuart Aaron Obituary
Dr. Stuart D. Aaron
Dr. Stuart D. Aaron, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, CT. Born on September 3, 1937 in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Bernard and Lora Aaron.
Dr. Aaron was a graduate of Temple University and The Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He did his internship at Lenox Hill Hospital, followed by a residency in Ophthalmology at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. Dr. Aaron was a well-respected Ophthalmologist who practiced in Westport, CT for nearly 50 years. He was a devoted father who loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing, gardening, photography, reading, and summer vacations on Nantucket.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Lynore Aaron and five children, Gwynne and her husband Stephen Nikolits, Elizabeth Aaron, Suzanne and her husband Neil Storer, Douglas Aaron, and Michael and his wife Kristine Aaron; five adored grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Silverman and Cheryl Aaron; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in his name, https://act.alz.org/donate
Published in Westport News on Jan. 10, 2020
