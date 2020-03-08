|
|
Stuart A. McKeever
Stuart A. McKeever of Seabrook Island, SC, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A retired attorney, author, and historian, he was 83. He is survived by his wife Polly (Savage) McKeever; his three children, Sean, Darin, and Kara, whom he raised with Nancy (Paull) McKeever; and his three grandchildren.
Stuart was born on June 25, 1936, in Port Chester, NY to Robert and Cynthia (Lange) McKeever. He attended the University of Notre Dame and earned his law degree from Fordham University, all while playing side gigs as a jazz band drummer to help pay his way through school.
Stuart began his legal career in New York City in the 1960s when he served as counsel for the Legal Aid Society. After the U.S. Supreme Court's Gideon v. Wainwright ruling in 1963 required states to provide attorneys to criminal defendants unable to afford them. Stuart was recruited for a one-year special assignment on behalf of the New York State Attorney General to implement the mandate. For over forty years in private practice, he built a family-centered law practice specializing in litigation, trusts, estates, and real estate - first in Port Chester, NY, and later in Westport, CT.
Stuart enjoyed writing and research and he was the author of three books: The President's Private Eye: The Journey of Detective Tony U. from NYPD to the Nixon White House (with Tony Ulasewicz), Professor Galindez: Disappearing from Earth, and a novel, Becoming Joey Fizz.
Stuart loved the poetry of Yeats, the music of Stan Kenton and Count Basie, and the game of golf. He also felt drawn to the Rocky Mountains - returning throughout his life, whether it was to camp in Banff's backcountry with friends, ride horses with his sons in Utah, or float and fish the rivers and streams of Montana on his own or with family.
Published in Westport News on Mar. 13, 2020