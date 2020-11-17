I am so deeply saddened by Teale's illness and passing. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all her loved ones.

We met as freshmen at Fairfield U, where she lived two doors down from me on Regis 3. After we lived on Regis 3 for three years, a group of eight of us lived at 747 Fairfield Beach Road. They were great times. We were so proud of Teale's accomplishments on and off the basketball court. She was the kind of person who made you want to be a better person yourself. And Teale was so upbeat, always smiling and laughing.

She was a good 10 inches taller than me, and called me, "her little roomie." She understood and accepted my idiosyncrasies and treated me (and everyone) with a kindness I will carry in my heart always.

Rest in peace, my friend, and thank you for the memories.

Nancy Protomastro Mullen

Friend