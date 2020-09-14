Theodore Voss

Theodore "Ted"

Robert Voss

Theodore "Ted" Robert Voss of Westport, husband of Judith "Judy" Ann Voss, passed away September 2 at age 77.

Ted was born on October 6, 1942 to the late Norbert and Frances (Endres) Voss in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wauwatosa High School and from the University of Wisconsin – Madison with a B.S. in 1964 and a J.D. in 1967.

In the fall of 1967 Ted was set up on a blind date with Judy Schmahl; the following year they were married on December 21, 1968 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Together the two would live in Milwaukee, WI, Heidelberg, Germany and Indianapolis, IN before settling in Westport for the last 45+ years.

Ted served in the United States Army for 2 years from 1968 to 1970. After serving in the Army, he worked as an attorney for several corporations including Eli Lilly, JC Penney, General Mills, Crystal Brands and The Starter Corporation prior to his retirement.

Ted will be remembered by friends and family alike for his easygoing nature and sense of humor. Ted was active with the Westport Y's Men where he served as Secretary and Humorist, and was an avid hiker and walker.

Ted is survived by his loving wife Judy of more than 50 years, his cherished daughter Trista Soh and her husband Ed Soh of New York City, and his treasured granddaughters Evelyn and Madeline.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Westport Public Library or The Salvation Army.



