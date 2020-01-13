|
Trish McGuinn Lawrence
Connecticut resident Patricia McGuinn Lawrence, 59, died on January 9th, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones at her home in Westport, CT following a seven year battle with brain cancer.
Trish was born in Rye, NY on January 9, 1961. She was the youngest of four children born to Edwin and Vera McGuinn. Trish grew up in Westport, CT and graduated from Staples High School in 1979. After obtaining her bachelor's degree from Wheaton College in just three years, she enjoyed a successful career as a bond trader on Wall Street serving as a Vice President of Sales for Prudential Securities.
Trish is Survived by her loving children George III, Harrison, Jacqueline, and Edwin.
A celebration will be held for friends and family at The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy., Fairfield, CT on January 18th from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Duke University-Angels
DUMC 3624
Durham, NC 27710
Or, online at angelsamongus.org to team Trish the Dish
Published in Westport News on Jan. 17, 2020