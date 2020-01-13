Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trish Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trish Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trish Lawrence Obituary
Trish McGuinn Lawrence
Connecticut resident Patricia McGuinn Lawrence, 59, died on January 9th, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones at her home in Westport, CT following a seven year battle with brain cancer.
Trish was born in Rye, NY on January 9, 1961. She was the youngest of four children born to Edwin and Vera McGuinn. Trish grew up in Westport, CT and graduated from Staples High School in 1979. After obtaining her bachelor's degree from Wheaton College in just three years, she enjoyed a successful career as a bond trader on Wall Street serving as a Vice President of Sales for Prudential Securities.
Trish is Survived by her loving children George III, Harrison, Jacqueline, and Edwin.
A celebration will be held for friends and family at The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy., Fairfield, CT on January 18th from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Duke University-Angels
DUMC 3624
Durham, NC 27710
Or, online at angelsamongus.org to team Trish the Dish
Published in Westport News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trish's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -