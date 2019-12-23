|
Vincent J. Rotondo, Sr.
Vincent J. Rotondo Sr. passed away in Stuart, Florida on December 20, 2019 at the age of 91, where he resided for 25 years. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late John and Florence Rotondo. He is survived by Louise Rotondo, his wife of 68 years, his son Vincent J. Rotondo, Jr. and his late wife Terri and his two granddaughters Kaitlyn and Kelly, his son John Rotondo and his wife Catherine and his two granddaughters Catherine and Emily and his two sisters Marie Sorge and Barbara Hall. During the Korean Conflict he was serving in the Air Force and was stationed in Mitchell Field in Long Island, NY and was a trumpet player in the 1st Air Force band that traveled the world. He moved to Westport, CT where he lived for 45 years. He was a recipient of the E. Sherman Chase award for water pollution control for his methods and teaching of other plant operators in the tri-state region. He served as Third Selectmen in Westport for six years and Commissioner of Public Works in Stamford under Mayer Louis Claps. He also founded Consolidated Management Services, Inc., a management company of facilities and assets, and served as president until 1994 when he retired. He was an avid golfer and loved his dogs. Services will be held at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta, Florida at 2:00 p.m. on December 28, 2019.
Published in Westport News on Dec. 27, 2019