Virginia "Ginny" (Snyder) Cameron
Virginia "Ginny" (Snyder) Cameron, age 99, Newville, PA, formerly a longtime resident of Westport, CT, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Green Ridge Village.
She was born August 30, 1920 in East Orange, NJ to the late George O. and Frances Virginia (Rooney) Snyder. Ginny is the widow of Donald B. Cameron, to whom she was married for 50 years.
Funeral services will be held privately at the behest of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. Please read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Published in Westport News on Oct. 11, 2019