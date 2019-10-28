|
|
William Matthew Kiedaisch
William Matthew Kiedaisch of Westport, passed away peacefully in his home after his battle with pancreatic cancer, on October 22, 2019. Bill grew up in Downers Grove, Illinois & moved to Westport, CT when he was 12. He was the son of the late William Kiedaisch & Rosanne Vyhnal Kiedaisch who currently resides in Florida. He is the beloved husband of Lyne Doucet Kiedaisch and loving father of Nicholas & Lindsay Kiedaisch.
In his honor, A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer or a . Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to read the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Westport News on Nov. 1, 2019