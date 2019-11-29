|
Winifred E. McKenna, MD
Winifred "Tona" McKenna (née McCrann), born on April 5, 1929, in Strokestown, County Roscommon, Ireland, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, November 22. Predeceased by her husband, Eugene R. McKenna Sr., she was the mother of Eugene R. McKenna, Jr., and the late Reverend Colin J. McKenna. She was the tenth of eleven children born to Edward and Katherine McCrann, and was predeceased by all her siblings.
Winifred, more commonly known by her nickname "Tona," was an excellent student, and studied medicine at University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland, where she received her MD degree, and became a practicing physician. The only one of her family to immigrate to America, she met her husband-to-be in New York City, and the two were wed in 1960, at which time they moved to Westport, CT, where they would live and raise a family for the next 20-plus years. While living in Westport, she worked as an anesthesiologist at Park City Hospital in Bridgeport, CT, where she was known as "Dr. McCrann." After eventually leaving Park City Hospital, she worked as a physician for the State of New York until her retirement.
Tona, also known as "Winnie" to some, was a loving mother who did everything she could to provide a loving household for her husband and sons. She took a great interest in her sons' education. When not working, Tona developed a love of cooking and baking, and was an avid gardener, and also something of an athlete, showing great skill at both golf and bowling. She also loved playing competitive bridge, and managed to ultimately reach the level of "Life Master" in that discipline. She was a devoted fan of "Masterpiece Theater" on PBS, and an avid reader who tried her best to keep up with current events, and was particularly fond of The New York Times. She was also a dog lover, in particular when it came to her beloved Japanese Chin named Ping. She was a parishioner for many years at Assumption Church in Westport, CT. She is survived by her son Eugene (Gene), Jr., and his wife Moon, and many nieces and nephews throughout Ireland, England, and even Australia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880.
Published in Westport News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2019