Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
15:00
Worthing Crematorium
Merry
Audrey Maude
Died peacefully at Skylark House on Saturday 12th September at the age of 101 years.
Wife of the late Frederick William, mother to Jennifer, Rodney and Mark, grandmother and great grandmother.
Due to current number restrictions a small funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium on 7th October at 3pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to St Catherine's Hospice c/o Francis Chappell & Sons, 55-57 Rusper Road, Horsham RH12 4BJ.
Published in West Sussex Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020
