|
|
|
PARKER
Cecil William
(Sonny)
Died peacefully on 26th September 2020, aged 91 years.
Husband of Margaret (deceased), and father to Colin and Jen, grandad to Emma and great grandad to Harrison.
The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel, Findon during October.
Due to Covid limitations, family only to attend please.
No flowers, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively you may send your donations to c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst, Tel: 01403 785133.
Published in West Sussex Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020