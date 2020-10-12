Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil William PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil William "(Sonny)" PARKER

Notice Condolences

Cecil William "(Sonny)" PARKER Notice
PARKER
Cecil William
(Sonny)
Died peacefully on 26th September 2020, aged 91 years.

Husband of Margaret (deceased), and father to Colin and Jen, grandad to Emma and great grandad to Harrison.

The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel, Findon during October.
Due to Covid limitations, family only to attend please.

No flowers, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively you may send your donations to c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst, Tel: 01403 785133.
Published in West Sussex Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -