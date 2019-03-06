Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emde. View Sign

Hazel (Martinson) Emde It is with heavy hearts that the family of Hazel (Martinson) Emde, late of Midale, SK announces that she went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, at the age of 92 years. Hazel was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Willis in 2013, her parents, Marius and Hannah Martinson; great granddaughter, Emma Hazel Graham; brothers, Woodrow (Haldis) Martinson and Elvey (Nina) Martinson; niece, Donna Lou. Sisters-in-law Norma (Bill) Burke and Inez (Melvin) Nelson; brothers-in-law Floyd (Lyona) Berndt and Carl "Bud" (Patricia) Berndt. Hazel is survived by her daughters: Carol Ann (Carl) Sowden, Vernelle (Garnath) Rasmuson; sons: Alan (Rhonda) Emde, Ron (Lana) Emde; twelve grandchildren: Shane (Amanda), Nathan (Kindra), Tyson (Chantal), Michael (Melissa), Kristin (Stephen), Natasha (Chris), Landon (Katie), Owen (Kelsey), Kyler (Sarah), Chelsea (Dallas), Kendall (Shawn) and Dakota (Brody); nineteen great grandchildren: Caleb, Mac, Hudson, Ella, Kip, Brylan, Everleigh, Kylie, Stella, Zoe, Bode, Kayden, Luke, Avery, Natalie, Jackson, Dawson, Adriah and Georgia along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation was held on Monday March 4, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 pm at RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Midale, SK with Pastor Clifford Knutson, officiating. Interment was held at Westphalia Cemetery, Midale, with a Luncheon and Fellowship following at the Midale Civic Centre. Pallbearers were her seven grandsons: Shane Sowden, Nathan Sowden, Tyson Rasmuson, Michael Rasmuson, Landon Emde, Owen Emde and Kyler Emde. All attending the service were considered honorary pallbearers. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Hazel may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Box 278, Midale, SK S0C 1S0 or Mainprize Manor, Activity Department, Box 239, Midale, SK S0C 1S0. A special Thank You to the Staff at Mainprize Manor for the professional and loving care given to Hazel during her time there. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





1825 1st Avenue NE

Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5

(306) 848-0333 Funeral Home Details Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

