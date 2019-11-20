Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby. View Sign In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of Ruby Down the path of memories We gently trod today Our loving thoughts are with you As life goes on its way. You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always at our side. The years we spent together The happy days we knew Are lived again so often In our memories of you. Family ties are precious things Woven through the years Of memories and togetherness Of laughter and of tears. They say time heals all sorrows And helps us to forget But time so far has only shown How much we miss you yet. You are loved beyond words, Missed beyond measure Forever in our thoughts and hearts, Love Noreen and Lorne.





In Loving Memory ofDown the path of memories We gently trod today Our loving thoughts are with you As life goes on its way. You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always at our side. The years we spent together The happy days we knew Are lived again so often In our memories of you. Family ties are precious things Woven through the years Of memories and togetherness Of laughter and of tears. They say time heals all sorrows And helps us to forget But time so far has only shown How much we miss you yet. You are loved beyond words, Missed beyond measure Forever in our thoughts and hearts, Love Noreen and Lorne. Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close