In Loving Memory of Ruby Down the path of memories We gently trod today Our loving thoughts are with you As life goes on its way. You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always at our side. The years we spent together The happy days we knew Are lived again so often In our memories of you. Family ties are precious things Woven through the years Of memories and togetherness Of laughter and of tears. They say time heals all sorrows And helps us to forget But time so far has only shown How much we miss you yet. You are loved beyond words, Missed beyond measure Forever in our thoughts and hearts, Love Noreen and Lorne.
Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019