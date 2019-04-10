Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexina Marie Verot. View Sign

Alexina Marie Verot 1927 ~ 2019 Verot, Alexina Marie passed away on Friday, January 4th, 2019 at the age of 91 years old. She was predeceased by her parents, Adelard and Albertine Fradette; her husband, Peter; son, Denis; daughter, Rita; sister, Alice Carr; brothers in law, Bruce Carr, Paul Verot, Leon Verot and Hank Stensrud and sister in laws Malvina Verot and Mary Verot. Alexina is survived by her two sons, Edward (Kathleen Chuinard) and David (Sharon); brothers, Noel (Rosella), Norman (Gladys), and Leo Fradette; brother in law, Alphonse Verot; sisters in law, Aimee Stensrud and Bernie Verot; 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren, Danny (Crystal) Verot, Niki (Russell) Manalo, Kelsi (Luke) Cooney, Justin (Danielle) Verot, Brett (Channing Kochylema) Verot, Kylee, Brooke, Jasmyn, Gabriel, Alira, Harleigh, Connor and Beckett. Alexina grew up in the Soda Lake district SW of Radville on the family farm. Being the oldest of five children, she took on the role of big sister early in her life as her mother was ill and her father was working in the fields. When her mother was well, she attended Soda Lake School with many cousins from the area. She wed Peter Verot from Radville in 1945 where they farmed and raised a family. She was a big contributor to the family farm. She milked cows, trucked grain from two combines (while the kids rode in the cab), raked and baled hay, fed cows in the winter and took on the task of many other farm and household chores. Alexina and Peter would travel to Mesa, Arizona in their later years enjoying warmer temperatures and many friends. After a few health problems, they moved into Radville and their sons took over the farm. She would still come and help with the farm chores when she had time or they needed help, a hard work ethic was in her blood and she never stopped moving. Alexina and Peter were married for 63 years before Peter's passing in 2008. Eventually Alexina moved from her home into an apartment on main street where she resided till passing. Alexina had many interests throughout her 91 years, quilting with the neighbors, sewing clothes for her family, bowling in the church basement, dancing, gardening, playing cards and of course the odd party with friends. Alexina had a great sense of humour and a great laugh, many times laughing until she cried! She was a great writer with a keen sense of wit. She kept a daily diary for over 70 years with only a few days missing. The last few years she loved visits from family and friends. You would find her playing on the floor with her great grand kids who loved the tea and cookies she provided at every visit. She attended mass regularly and you could find her at the seniors' club playing smear and crib. It was an activity she looked forward to every week. Alexina was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She never asked for anything from anyone and gave all she could to those in need. She was strong willed and kind hearted. An optimist and resilient. Her age was 91 years but she was young at heart. We will miss the stories, the laughter and her love. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Radville, Saskatchewan with Father Thuy Nguyen celebrating. Interment will take place at Radville~Laurier Cemetery, Radville, Saskatchewan. A Funeral Lunch & Fellowship will follow. Donations in memory of Alexina may be made to the Radville Marian Health Centre. Condolences may be left at:





