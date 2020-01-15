In Loving Memory of Alfred Fellner September 1919 to January 2000 Anne Fellner December 1925 to March 2008 I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete; You may have died.... but you are not gone you will always be a part of me. As long as the sun shines... the wind blows... the rain falls.. You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows. Remembered by Linda, Arlene, Delores, Colleen and families.





