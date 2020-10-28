Alice Bell

Alice Elizabeth (Cox) Bell
1950 -- 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Alice Elizabeth Bell, nee Cox, of Kimberley, British Columbia, who passed away October 20, 2020, at the age of 69 years. Alice was born on Christmas day 1950 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, to John and Dorothy Cox of Halbrite, Saskatchewan. She grew up on the farm just outside of Halbrite, where she attended school to grade eight and moved on to Midale High School for grades nine to twelve. Following high school, she attended Reliance Business College in Regina. She was employed at CFSL radio station in Weyburn, Kimberley Medical Clinic, Workers Compensation Board in Cranbrook, B.C., and the City of Kimberley (RCMP Detachment office) before retiring in December 2010. Alice married Wayne Bell on August 21, 1971, in Weyburn. On July 20, 1973, they were blessed with twins, Tami, and Todd. After their marriage Wayne's hockey career took them to Omaha, Nebraska, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and finally Kimberley, B.C. Alice was well known for her creative crafting, gifting family, and friends with special treasures throughout the years. She could always be counted on to contribute wonderful decorative pieces for various community events. She was a valued member of the Kimberley Catholic Women's League and enjoyed many hobbies and activities including cooking and baking, sewing, dancing and occasionally displaying some colorful language on the golf course. Family time was always at the top of her list. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy Cox, brother Tom Cox, daughter-in-law Chelse Bell, grandson Jordon Bell, parents-in-law Joyce Bell and Mervin Bell, step-father-in-law Ed Jones, and nephew Jayson Shupe. Alice is survived by her loving husband Wayne Bell; daughter Tami (Dan) Carlson, and grandchildren Kyla and Lukas; son Todd (Cheryl ) Bell, and grandchildren Tanner, Morganne, Carson and Terrance; and great-granddaughter, Olivia; sisters, Glenda (Guy) Shupe and Cathy (Al) Flemmer; aunt Margaret Cox; sisters-and brothers-in-law Broyna (Larry) Ortman, Trevor (Shannon) Bell and Donna (Marvin) Rode; nieces, and nephews, Tana (Dan) and children, David and Isabelle Cugnet; David (Rachelle) and children Garet and Kavin Flemmer; Amanda (David) and children, Ben and Lily Byron; Shella Jerome and children, Alyssa, Amy, Johnathan, Emily; Mike (Sheri), and daughter Tazmin Ortman; Tracy ( Dave), and sons, Cody and Darcie (Jared) Harper; Dawna (Brian) and children, Hannah and Aidan Reed; Alison (Paul) and daughter, Stella Stutz; Bradley (Johanna) and children, Taylor and Tyson Rode; Brent (Brandi) and children, Colby, Cameron and Riley Rode; Melissa Rode; and numerous other relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Alice can be made to the Kimberley Loan Cupboard, Kimberley CWL, or BC Cancer Society
, or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at:www.mcphersonfh.com