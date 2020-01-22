Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Hemphill. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Allan William Hemphill 1941 ~ 2020 Allan William Hemphill, born October 7, 1941, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 11, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Allan was predeceased by his parents, Harvey William Hemphill & Marion Eliza Hemphill of McTaggart, SK; twin brother, Donald Hemphill and brother, Ken Hemphill. Allan will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Isabel (Ellwood) Whitrow of McTaggart, SK; Gordon Hemphill of Weyburn, SK, Evelin (Duane) Schmidt of Blackie, AB; Arthur Hemphill of Weyburn, SK; Ellen Jean (Bill) Steinacher of St. Wallburg, SK; Lorne (Judy) Hemphill of Weyburn, SK; sister in law, Carol Hemphill of Weyburn, SK; sister in law, Erna Hemphill of Balgonie, SK; Aunt, Colleen Holtz as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service for Allan was held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and Interment took place at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Rex Whitrow, Paul Whitrow, Shawn Whitrow, Don Hemphill, Cory Hemphill and Kelly Hemphill. A Funeral Lunch and Fellowship followed at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 47, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Allan may be made to the Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at:





