Allie Slager

Allie Elizabeth Slager
1916 ~ 2020 Slager, Allie Elizabeth, born April 13, 1916, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at the age of 104 years with her daughters by her side. Allie is predeceased by her parents, Louis and Flora McDowell; husband, Albert Jake Slager; grandson, Aiden Wilson; son in law, Ellwood Wilson and sisters, Isabell (Bill) Domes, Lela (Svenni) Gunnerson, Dolores McDowell and Marlene Varrenti. Allie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Marvalon Wilson of Regina, SK & family, Dawn (Russ) Kollin & son Ben Williams; Jay-Lynn (Larry) Heuchert and Tyler & Michelle; Douglas Wilson and son, Isaac; Randy (Shelley) Wilson & Callie (Jon) & sons Gabriel & Darius and Sienna Wilson (Darren); daughter, Jeanette (Marlynn) Whitteron of Weyburn, SK and family, Lance (Linda) and their family, Christopher (Sarah) & Wesson and Paisley; Matthew (Mistiya Dzisah); Gwen (Wes) Jacobson and their family, Jillian (Kelly) Byers and Steven; Lynnette (Dan) Gliko; Kristen (Austin) Ouelette and daughters, Wylie & Clancey; Melissa (J.T.) Davis and family, Kylie, Kimber & Gauge; brother in law, Dominic Varrenti as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Grace United Church with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Lance Whitteron, Wes Jacobson, Dan Gliko, Tyler Heuchert, Randy Wilson and Doug Wilson. Donations in memory of Allie may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
