Anita Armstrong July 6 1920 -- March 8 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Anita Armstrong, Friday, March 8, 2019, age 98. Anita was born on July 6, 1920 on the farm near Welwyn, second in a family of four daughters and two sons born to Alex and Olive Stewart. After high school Anita attended Normal School in Regina, and began her teaching career in a one-room rural school. Anita was teaching in Regina when her fiance, Ron Armstrong, returned home after four years overseas with the R.C.A.F. They were married in March of 1945 and moved to his hometown of Rocanville. Son Stewart was born in 1946, and they soon moved to Pangman, where Ron worked as an RM administrator. They settled there to work and raise their family. Daughter Penny came along in 1958. Anita spent 30 years in the classroom, the last 16 teaching high school English and French. She worked hard through correspondence courses and summer schools to receive her Bachelor of Education degree in 1974.Ron and Anita both took early retirement in 1980, and spent the next 13 winters in Weslaco, Texas, where they had a great life with many friends and activities. Summers were spent back in Pangman enjoying a big garden, visits from grandchildren, community activities and bridge tournaments throughout Saskatchewan and beyond. After Ron passed away in 1994, Anita continued to live in Pangman. She enjoyed travelling in the winter to places like California, B.C., and Portugal. In 2007, she decided to make a move to Saskatoon to be closer to her children and grandchildren, and continued to live there until her passing. Anita and her siblings shared an especially close bond, and some of the happiest times of her life were spent in their company. Anita was pre-deceased by infant son Barry, husband Ron, sisters Shirley and Lesley, and brother Durie. She is survived by son Stewart (Rita), daughter Penny (Dwight), grandchildren Patrick, Michael, James, Sean, Lindsay, Katie and Ali, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Audrey, brother Clint and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at





