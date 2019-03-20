Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April Sampson. View Sign

April Sampson It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of April Sampson, March 12, 2019. April was born in 1936 in Saskatoon. She moved to Weyburn in 1961 and remained in the town that she loved until her passing. April was certainly not one to stand idly by when something needed to be done. Her involvement in the community was unparalleled. Dedicated, energetic, devoted and compassionate towards her many causes. Her most amazing attribute was her devotion to volunteerism. In 2009, she was awarded a provincial Saskatchewan Volunteer medal, and in 2010 she received the Golden Spike Award for community service. The list of her achievements, awards and community service is truly too long to list. April's deep love for animals pushed her to spearhead the opening of the Weyburn Humane Society and everyone who knows her knows her absolute love of animals, especially cats. She was a true humanitarian, interested in the rights of the less fortunate, as well as equality and personal rights freedoms for women. She was always involved in anything musical, in the theatre and in the arts in general, serving on the Weyburn Arts Council for years. April taught school for many years. A true educator, she loved all her students and saw the potential in every one. Lifelong learning was important to her, and everyday she looked for the simple beauty in the world around her. She was so proud of Weyburn and of being a Canadian. She loved living on the South Hill, across from her beloved Souris School. In 2010, she worked hard on the committee which celebrated the 100th anniversary of Souris, now the 2nd oldest standing school in the province. April enjoyed almost 40 years of marriage to her devoted and loving husband, Stan. Stan and their children would like to thank Weyburn and its citizens for their overwhelming show of love and support at this time.





