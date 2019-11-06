Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Morris. View Sign Service Information Martens Warman Funeral Home Inc 402 Central Street West Warman , SK S0K 4S0 (306)-934-4888 Obituary

Arlene Morris The family of Arlene Morris wishes to announce her peaceful departure from this life on November 2, 2019 in the Palliative Care ward of St. Paul?s hospital. Although we are sad to have her leave us, we are happy that she is no longer struggling and are immensely grateful for the gift of her for 95 years. Arlene Steele was born January 21, 1924 in Macoun, SK, the youngest child of Ernest and Ellen Steele. She grew up in Macoun and after their father died in 1944 she and her sister Ellie moved to Carnduff with their mother. Their brother Don was killed in action overseas in 1945 and their mother died shortly afterward. Mom decided on a career in nursing and graduated from Essondale hospital in Coquitlam, B.C. as a registered psychiatric nurse. She went from there to what was then known as the Weyburn Mental Hospital, then to the remote community of Alert Bay, B.C. as a general nurse, then to Cleveland, Redvers and finally back to Weyburn. She met Bert Morris of Midale and they were married November 10, 1956 and had two children, Dawn and Scott. While we were young, Mom was a stay-at-home mom, but in later years ventured into such things as selling real estate, working as a survey-taker for the government, acting as the depot for CP Trucking and finally starting her own business, Midale Hardware and Lumber to fill the gap created when both Beaver Lumber and the town's hardware closed. She added a video game/pinball arcade onto the business and enjoyed having all the young people around. Mom enjoyed cards, crosswords and reading, but she was at her happiest when she had wheels under her. She and Dad had much fun travelling across Canada and into the United States by motorhome. In 1996, Mom and Dad moved to Martensville to be close to their daughter and grandchildren and in 2013 moved into Riverside Terrace in Saskatoon. In December of 2018, Mom moved to Trinity Manor and there found her heart's home. She was immediately welcomed into the community at Trinity and she said she felt at home after the first day. Mom struggled with health issues and was in and out of hospital and finally was admitted to the Palliative Care unit at St. Paul's in August. We want to thank the amazing staff there for their wonderful care, treating Mom with compassion, dignity and humour. Mom is deeply missed by her children, Dawn Wood-Louden (Murray Louden) and Scott (Tae) Morris, her grandchildren, David Wood and Amy Iwano, step-grandchildren Ryan (Kim) Louden, Rachelle Louden, Shota (Mariko) Ono, Masaya Ono and one step-great-grandson Shoma Ono. She was predeceased by her husband Bert, her brother Don Steele, sisters Elva Pick, Norma Armstrong, Ellie Spencer and Edna Steele (in childhood) and by her son-in-law Allan Wood. The memorial service will be held at Warman Martens Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9 at 2:00. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Mom's memory, the family suggests the Close to Home campaign at St. Paul's to build a hospice in Saskatoon, or to





