Arthur Wallace Arthur Wesley Wallace, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away January 31, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Arthur was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Rebecca Wallace; sisters, Margaret Tallman and Maye Wallace; brothers, William Wallace and Robert Wallace. Arthur is survived by his nephews: Barrie Tallman, Innisfil, ON, Robert (Marilyn) Wallace, Regina, SK, Ian (Judy) Wallace, Regina, SK; niece Elizabeth (Manny) Gregario, Edmonton, AB and their families. A Service of Remembrance was held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Grace United Church, Weyburn, SK with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. Luncheon followed at Upper Grace Hall, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing charitable donations in memory of Arthur may be made to the Weyburn Humane Society, P.O. Box 1062, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2L3 or Soo Line Historical Museum, 411 Industrial Lane, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2L2. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020