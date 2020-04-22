BEN JABLONSKI Ben Jablonski, late of White Rock B.C., passed away April 7, 2020 at the age of 74. He was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Mary Jablonski. Ben will be fondly remembered by daughter Kim (Robert) Laing, Grandsons Spencer and Rylan, Vancouver B.C.; sons Kelly and Greg, Vancouver, B.C. sisters Helen (Ed) Storey, Courtenay, B.C. Bev. Jablonski, Vancouver B.C., Betty Downing, Weyburn; brothers Bill (Lorraine) Stoughton, Sask. and Mike, Chilliwack, B.C.; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020