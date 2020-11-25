Bernard Girardin
Bernard Anthony Girardin passed away on November 16, 2020. Bernie was born on March 7, 1953 to E. Walter & Genevieve Girardin in Weyburn, SK. He was predeceased by his father Walter. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Michelle, son Matthew; mother Genevieve; mother-in-law Verna; siblings Veronica (Eric), Theresa; Mark (Elise); brothers-in-law, Lee (Carol) and Lane (Carol); nieces, Michelle, Erin (Cam) and Kelsey (Joel); nephews, Nathan (Kristine), Carson (Tracy), and Rylan (Jess), as well as extended family. Bernie grew up in Weyburn, as a small child, he aspired to be either a priest or a hockey player. He did not achieve either goal, but came close as he was a man of faith; and was involved in the music ministry. Throughout his life, his passion for sports did not wane. He especially enjoyed coaching Matthew in hockey, golf and baseball; at these events you could often hear his big booming laugh. Upon graduation he obtained his business administration diploma; he also furthered his education through Queen's University obtaining his MBA. He retired in 2018 from his position as Chief Financial Officer with the Prairie School Division. His 2nd career involved "Key of G" performing "gigs" with Matthew & sometimes Mark for seniors. Following surgery in 2013, Bernie encountered many setbacks. He rallied and enjoyed good health again until recently when God called him home to make music in heaven. Above all, family was the most important to Bernie who was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother and uncle. Donations in Bernie's memory can be made to Church of Our Lady Catholic Church COOL Choir or Saskatchewan Health Authority, Mental Health & Addictions CONNECTS Program, Moose Jaw. In living memory of Bernard, a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com
or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca
