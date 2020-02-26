Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Olson. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Beth Olson Beth Olson, late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beth was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and MaryAnn Drolet; first husband, Ray Struthers; second husband, Russell Olson; brothers, Leonard Drolet and Mervin Drolet and daughter, Linda "Piper" Struthers. Beth will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Debbie (Glynn) Gooding; son, Doug (Nadine) Struthers; daughter, Nancy (Myles) Keyowski; daughter, Lisa (Greg) Peters; grandchildren, Danno Peters, Olivia Keyowski and Katie Keyowski as well as many other family members and good friends. After 33,074 days (90 plus years), Beth was reunited with family members whom were awaiting her arrival in Heaven. On February 16, 2020, God welcomed her with open arms to her forever home. At Beth's request, there will not be a traditional funeral. The family would like to thank the staff at House 4, Tatagwa View for the amazing care she received over the last five years. Donations in memory of Beth may be made to Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 47 or Tatagwa View. Condolences may be left at:





Beth Olson, late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beth was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and MaryAnn Drolet; first husband, Ray Struthers; second husband, Russell Olson; brothers, Leonard Drolet and Mervin Drolet and daughter, Linda "Piper" Struthers. Beth will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Debbie (Glynn) Gooding; son, Doug (Nadine) Struthers; daughter, Nancy (Myles) Keyowski; daughter, Lisa (Greg) Peters; grandchildren, Danno Peters, Olivia Keyowski and Katie Keyowski as well as many other family members and good friends. After 33,074 days (90 plus years), Beth was reunited with family members whom were awaiting her arrival in Heaven. On February 16, 2020, God welcomed her with open arms to her forever home. At Beth's request, there will not be a traditional funeral. The family would like to thank the staff at House 4, Tatagwa View for the amazing care she received over the last five years. Donations in memory of Beth may be made to Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 47 or Tatagwa View. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close